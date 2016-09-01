Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day
Alex Rodriguez, store operator at Chick-fil-A on Hammond Drive in Atlanta, greets Issac Timberline, 1, and Nolan Timberline, 3, on Cow Appreciation Day 2016.

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA —

You’ll just need a little more cowbell – or at least a cow suit – to snag some free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.

For the 13th year, Chick-fil-A will hold its Cow Appreciation Day event at its more than 2,100 stores nationwide. From opening until 7 p.m. Tuesday, adult customers who dress in cow attire – from “head-to-hoof,” according to the restaurant’s website – will be given a free Chick-fil-A entree, such as the Egg White Grill, Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, Original Sandwich and more. Children clad in their best moo costume will receive a free kids meal.

It’s the restaurant’s largest single-day customer appreciation event, and it celebrates Chick-fil-A’s popular “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows, which appear on billboards across the country.

“Every year we are amazed at the number of customers who participate in Cow Appreciation Day,” Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Last year, more than 1.6 million free entrees were given to customers on Cow Appreciation Day. Just as in past years, Chick-fil-A encourages those who participate to share photos on social media using #CowAppreciationDay. There’s also a Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, so snap, tweet or Instagram post till the cows come home.

