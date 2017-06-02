Latina of Ancestry Cuban-Peruvian Making Waves in PR

Meet Marielle Sologuren, the 2017 Hispanic Woman of Distinction, Vice President, Pierson Grant Public Relations

“As a kid, I wanted nothing more than to be like the blond, All American girl next door, but now, I am beyond proud of my Hispanic heritage and long to keep our culture and traditions alive for my daughter and future children.”

Marielle Sologuren knows that watching a boat glide across azure seas, a serene lake or even a small canal wakens in many of us an almost primal desire to sail away.

This dynamic young P.R. exec uses this knowledge to entice more than 800 global media members to cover the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show each year, in addition to the Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Yachts Miami Beach show and other boat shows throughout Florida.

Her team provides these journalists with the information necessary to produce stories that entice seasoned sailors and would-be boaters from around the world to these major marine exhibitions.

As vice president at Pierson Grant Public Relations, Marielle leads marketing and advertising programs not only for nautical-based clients; but also for a roster of satisfied clients in a variety of fields, including Holy Cross Hospital, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, and other clientele in the commercial real estate, law and healthcare industries.

She expertly juggles all of her clients’ needs while simultaneously mentoring her firm’s junior colleagues to help them thrive professionally as well.

In the community, Marielle, who is of Cuban-Peruvian ancestry, is actively involved with the United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Substance Abuse, has been the P.R. co-chair of Holy Cross Hospital’s Auxiliary Gala Committee since 2006, and is an alumna of Women Leading Broward, a program of the Leadership Broward Foundation.

Marielle has received a Top Workplace Professional award from the Sun Sentinel and was one of South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine's Up and Comer finalists in 2016. She received her Bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida, where she was a founding member of Delta Zeta Sorority's Pi Alpha chapter.

She and her husband, Ted Kunhardt, who works as a Platinum Customer Care Professional at American Express and who is a direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson and great-grandson of Pat the Bunny author Dorothy Kunhardt, recently welcomed their first child, Madeline Grace, to their family and Ft. Lauderdale home.

At PACE Center for Girls, girl-centered culture celebrates the power and potential of girls. With 19 non-residential centers throughout Florida, they provide a safe environment where middle and high school aged girls can thrive.

The balanced emphasis on academics and social services is combined with a program model to produce an experience that is nationally recognized as one of the most effective programs for helping at-risk girls realize brighter and more productive futures.

The Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation (JJCCF) is a nonprofit public charity founded in 2004 by Sandra Muvdi shortly after the loss of her only child to cancer. Its mission is to provide emergency financial assistance for children fighting cancer to ensure access to basic human necessities. The Foundation also advocates for and raises awareness of childhood cancer.

Presented by Latina Style Magazine, the nation’s leading publication for Latina entrepreneurs, in partnership with Bank of America and AARP, the highly-promoted celebration brings to the forefront the contributions of Hispanic women from South Florida. Co-sponsors include Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Walmart, Latin Business Today and La Poderosa Radio. What the women have in common and is a major part of the judging process, is their American entrepreneurship intertwined with their values and traditions.

“This year was truly a difficult decision for our judges. With more than 50 nominations submitted, selecting 12 became a week-long effort to cast votes for the “ crème de la crème ” stated, Elaine Vasquez, founder and producer of the annual event. Nominations were solicited from past honorees and community leaders in south Florida.

“We are delighted to continue our long-time partnership with Hispanic Women of Distinction and provide insight and support to the entrepreneurs and community leaders who are making a difference, “said Robert Bard, CEO and Publisher of Latina Style Magazine.

The 2017 Hispanic Women of Distinction are:

GLORIA L. DIAZ-DANIELS –Div Sales Mgr Sales-Pharmacy Walmart – Palm Beach

ADRIANA FAZZANO FICANO – Chief of Staff, Broward College – Broward County

BLANCA GUERRA -Broward County Schools-Curriculum Sup/Dual Languages -Dade Cuban Latina Excels at Education and Preserving Heritage Languages

KARINA GOMEZ-HERRERA – Pres. CEO Karnna Fashion & Company – Broward: Outstanding Venezuelan Latina Excels as a “Hispanic Fashion Advisor”

Dr IVERIS LUZ MARTINEZ- Assoc Prof. Herbert Werthein College/Medicine FIU-Dade

LORENA MASTRARRIGO -Assistant Public Defender, Broward County – Broward

CHRISTINA PEREZ McDOWELL – Founder, Solutions by CPM, LLC – Dade

JACQUELINE NUNEZ – Co-owner, SOMA Medical Centers PA – Palm Beach

Dr. JACQUELINE PENA – Dean Academic Affairs – Miami Dade College - Dade

MICHELLE MARTINEZ-REYES- CMO, Greenspoon Marder Law Firm – Broward

MARIELLE SOLOGUREN – Vice President. Pierson Grant Public Relations – Broward

RACHEL TOURGEMAN –Community Relations Dir.- Florida National University-Dade

LATINA PIONEER of the YEAR:

DAISY EXPOSITO-ULLA – Chairman, CEO of d exposito & Partners, a visionary creative leader in cross-cultural brand building for more than 30 years, Daisy has been recognized by numerous organizations and named as one of the most influential Latinas in the United States.

Daisy joins past Latina Pioneers: Columba Bush, Ileana Ros Lehtinen, Maria San Juan, Caridad Asensio, Joyce Kaufman, Nelly Rubio, Aida Levitan, Maria Elena Torano, Helen Aguirre Ferre, Marielea Villamil and Millie Herrera.

Tickets to the luncheon are $95 per person. Table sponsorships are $1500. The luncheon includes a social hour with complimentary “mojitos”, a business expo, raffles, Latin entertainment, as well as a runway fashion show presented by the Las Olas fashion designer, Zola Keller.

For more information visit www.hispanicwomenofdistinction.com; www.wedoevents.net or by calling (954) 709-1622. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

