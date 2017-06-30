Latina Cuban-American Chief Marketing Officer Is Growing Brands

Meet Michelle Martinez Reyes, 2017 Hispanic Woman of Distinction Chief Marketing Officer, Greenspoon Marder

“My story is long and intricate but I want to show others that even through adversity, being Hispanic and a minority does make you different and all the better for it.

So many special and important Hispanic women in the world need to let their light shine and pull others up along with them.”

Open a South Florida newspaper, check your social media feeds, or attend a local charitable event and you will most likely see the name Greenspoon Marder. Chief Marketing Officer, Michelle Martinez Reyes, has been a key driving force that has strategically and considerably expanded the firm’s brand over the last year and into 2017.

The firm has seen their public relations exposure increase by more than 100% since naming Michelle as their CMO.

Greenspoon Marder is one of Florida’s largest law firms and one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in specialized marketing and relationship management, Michelle has been instrumental in shaping their marketing and public relations to boost the firm’s national expansion since joining the firm in 2016.

She has been instrumental to the positioning of eleven new locations nationwide and counting. The firm has added 80 attorneys over the last 12 months to the firm’s roster and a significant 10% increase to the firm’s revenue in 2016 alone to over $122 million.

Michelle also played a key role in the launch of the firm’s national cannabis practice making it the first of the country’s major law firms to enter this growing, highly-regulated and hotly-debated industries in the growing multi-billion dollar legalized, medicinal cannabis market.

As such she also has been a key player in the launch of Greenspoon Marder’s lobbying non-profit group, Organization for Safe Cannabis Regulation (OSCR) in cooperation with Florida for Care.

Greenspoon Marder has always had a strong commitment to the communities they serve and as such, Michelle supports, orchestrates and participates in their charitable and pro bono efforts.

She works regularly with various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout South Florida and across the U.S. She served various years on the Advisory Board of the Pembroke Pines Charter Schools and also works with other area schools throughout the tri-county area.

Michelle is a bi-lingual Cuban-American who received her Associate’s degree in Political Science from Miami Dade College, her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Florida International University and her Master’s in Business Administration with a specialty in Global Management from Nova Southeastern University.

In 2016 and 2017 she was named a top “Up and Comer” by South Florida Business and Wealth magazine.

Michelle’s legal experience includes work for various AmLaw 100 law firms including the three largest law firms in Florida and in various key markets throughout the U.S. Her business development repertoire has included a special focus on Latin America and in the Caribbean, Spain and Asia.

Michelle is the proud sole parent to her son, Madden Alexander, who is now 11 years old.

When she’s not cheering him on at his karate matches, they like to swim and snorkel in the crystal clear waters of Biscayne Bay and off the west coast of Florida in Naples, Marco Island, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island and Pine Island Sound.

They also enjoy watching movies in their Weston home.

2017 Hispanic Women of Distinction honorees

At PACE Center for Girls, girl-centered culture celebrates the power and potential of girls. With 19 non-residential centers throughout Florida, they provide a safe environment where middle and high school aged girls can thrive.

The balanced emphasis on academics and social services is combined with a program model to produce an experience that is nationally recognized as one of the most effective programs for helping at-risk girls realize brighter and more productive futures.

The Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation (JJCCF) is a nonprofit public charity founded in 2004 by Sandra Muvdi shortly after the loss of her only child to cancer. Its mission is to provide emergency financial assistance for children fighting cancer to ensure access to basic human necessities. The Foundation also advocates for and raises awareness of childhood cancer.

Presented by Latina Style Magazine, the nation’s leading publication for Latina entrepreneurs, in partnership with Bank of America and AARP, the highly-promoted celebration brings to the forefront the contributions of Hispanic women from South Florida. Co-sponsors include Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Walmart, Latin Business Today and La Poderosa Radio. What the women have in common and is a major part of the judging process, is their American entrepreneurship intertwined with their values and traditions.

“This year was truly a difficult decision for our judges. With more than 50 nominations submitted, selecting 12 became a week-long effort to cast votes for the “ crème de la crème ” stated, Elaine Vasquez, founder and producer of the annual event. Nominations were solicited from past honorees and community leaders in south Florida.

“We are delighted to continue our long-time partnership with Hispanic Women of Distinction and provide insight and support to the entrepreneurs and community leaders who are making a difference, “said Robert Bard, CEO and Publisher of Latina Style Magazine.

The 2017 Hispanic Women of Distinction are:

GLORIA L. DIAZ-DANIELS –Div Sales Mgr Sales-Pharmacy Walmart – Palm Beach

ADRIANA FAZZANO FICANO – Chief of Staff, Broward College – Broward County

BLANCA GUERRA -Broward County Schools-Curriculum Sup/Dual Languages -Dade Cuban Latina Excels at Education and Preserving Heritage Languages

KARINA GOMEZ-HERRERA – Pres. CEO Karnna Fashion & Company – Broward: Outstanding Venezuelan Latina Excels as a “Hispanic Fashion Advisor”

Dr IVERIS LUZ MARTINEZ- Assoc Prof. Herbert Werthein College/Medicine FIU-Dade Cuban-American Latina Is a Premier Healthcare Anthropologist

LORENA MASTRARRIGO -Assistant Public Defender, Broward County – Broward Argentinian-American Latina Attorney Helping Hispanic Community

CHRISTINA PEREZ McDOWELL – Founder, Solutions by CPM, LLC – Dade

JACQUELINE NUNEZ – Co-owner, SOMA Medical Centers PA – Palm Beach

Dr. JACQUELINE PENA – Dean Academic Affairs – Miami Dade College - Dade

MICHELLE MARTINEZ-REYES- CMO, Greenspoon Marder Law Firm – Broward

MARIELLE SOLOGUREN – Vice President. Pierson Grant Public Relations – Broward Latina of Ancestry Cuban-Peruvian Making Waves in PR

RACHEL TOURGEMAN –Community Relations Dir.- Florida National University-Dade Panamanian-American Latina Community Relations Professional Advocates for Victims

LATINA PIONEER of the YEAR:

DAISY EXPOSITO-ULLA – Chairman, CEO of d exposito & Partners, a visionary creative leader in cross-cultural brand building for more than 30 years, Daisy has been recognized by numerous organizations and named as one of the most influential Latinas in the United States.

Daisy joins past Latina Pioneers: Columba Bush, Ileana Ros Lehtinen, Maria San Juan, Caridad Asensio, Joyce Kaufman, Nelly Rubio, Aida Levitan, Maria Elena Torano, Helen Aguirre Ferre, Marielea Villamil and Millie Herrera.

Tickets to the luncheon are $95 per person. Table sponsorships are $1500. The luncheon includes a social hour with complimentary “mojitos”, a business expo, raffles, Latin entertainment, as well as a runway fashion show presented by the Las Olas fashion designer, Zola Keller.

For more information visit www.hispanicwomenofdistinction.com; www.wedoevents.net or by calling (954) 709-1622. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

