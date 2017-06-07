Tuna recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination

By Sashertootie/Getty Images

A Hawaii-based company is recalling frozen yellowfin tuna after samples tested positive for hepatitis A.

Restaurants in at least three states – California, Texas and Oklahoma – are believed to have received shipments of the fish, according to a Food and Drug Administration press release.

According to the press release, Hilo Fish Co. "began recalling tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Co. and Santa Cruz Seafood” on May 18 after the tuna tested positive for the hepatitis A virus. In Texas, three Sysco locations received shipments of the tuna, which means that it could have gone out to any number of restaurants. While one shipment did go to New York, the New York State Department of Health stated that the product was not served. The Centers for Disease Control is not currently aware of any illnesses stemming from the tuna but noted that people who have been vaccinated for hepatitis A are not at risk of contracting the virus.

Specifically, the recalled products include vacuum packed 8-ounce tuna steaks with an expiration date of Oct. 1, 2018, and 15-pound cases of frozen tuna cubes dated April 1, 2019.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that causes fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain and a number of other symptoms. Individuals who are worried that they might have contracted the virus are advised to contact a health professional.

The tuna apparently originated in Indonesia, and the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA on May 1 that one of the cubes tested positive for Hepatitis A. Another company, Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, quickly recalled fish sent to customers in Oahu, but the FDA reported that “U.S. mainland and other Hawaiian islands were not affected by the recall.”

