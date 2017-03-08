Actor Faizon Love arrested in Ohio after airport altercation

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, file photo, Faizon Love, a cast member in "Couples Retreat," banters with photographers at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation Tuesday, March 7, 2017, with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The Associated Press

Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store's toy department manager in the movie "Elf." He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.