Actor James Cromwell sentenced to jail for NY plant protest

FILE - In this Saturday, March 29, 2014, file photo, actor James Cromwell arrives at The Humane Society Of The United States 60th Anniversary Benefit Gala, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is facing jail time for refusing to pay fines over his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports a judge on Thursday, June 29, 2017, sentenced Cromwell to seven days in jail. Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press