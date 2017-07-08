Now Playing
Posted: July 08, 2017

Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness

In this Saturday, July 8, 2017 photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, actor Shia LaBeouf poses for a booking photo, in Savannah, Ga. LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. In addition to the public drunkenness charge, he also was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
FILE - This Nov. 30, 2016 file photo shows Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of 'Man Down' in Los Angeles. LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, by the Savannah Police Department and released.

The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. —

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.

He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present." When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which also stars Dakota Johnson.

