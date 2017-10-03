Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 03, 2017

UK actor Steve Coogan gets 'six-figure' damages from Mirror

Comments
FILE - This is a March 10, 2017 file photo of British actor and comedian Steve Coogan poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Dinner' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Coogan has received financial damages and an apology from the Mirror Group Newspapers in the settlement of a long-running phone hacking case. Coogan said outside London’s High Court Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017, that it was “six-figure” sum. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber/File)
FILE - This is a March 10, 2017 file photo of British actor and comedian Steve Coogan poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Dinner' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Coogan has received financial damages and an apology from the Mirror Group Newspapers in the settlement of a long-running phone hacking case. Coogan said outside London’s High Court Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017, that it was “six-figure” sum. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber/File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

British actor and comedian Steve Coogan has received financial damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers in the settlement of a long-running phone hacking case.

The damages were not made public but Coogan said outside London's High Court on Tuesday that it was "six-figure" sum, the bulk of which would be distributed to charity. He said the settlement meant "vindication" for him.

His lawyer said the newspaper group had produced at least 62 articles based on illegal phone hacking, illegally obtaining information about Coogan from third parties, and surveillance by private investigators.

Lawyer Richard Munden said the Mirror Group "acknowledges that Mr. Coogan was the target of unlawful activities and that these activities were concealed until years later."

He said the media group apologizes for its "wrongdoing."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation