UK actor Steve Coogan gets 'six-figure' damages from Mirror

FILE - This is a March 10, 2017 file photo of British actor and comedian Steve Coogan poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Dinner' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Coogan has received financial damages and an apology from the Mirror Group Newspapers in the settlement of a long-running phone hacking case. Coogan said outside London’s High Court Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017, that it was “six-figure” sum. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber/File)

The Associated Press