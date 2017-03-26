Actress, producer-writer of 'Orange Is The New Black' marry

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2015, file photo, Lauren Morelli, left, and Samira Wiley arrive at the LA Premiere of "The Last Five Years" in Los Angeles. Wiley, who plays the character Poussey Washington on the Netflix show "Orange is The New Black," and Lauren Morelli wedded Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. Morelli has worked as a writer, story editor and producer of the show, which depicts life inside a women's prison, since 2014. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press