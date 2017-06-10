Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 10, 2017

Adam West, 'Batman' TV star,  dies at 88

Comments

Related

View Larger
Adam West, 'Batman' TV star,  dies at 88
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Adam West, best known as “Batman” on the iconic 1960s television show, has died, Variety is reporting.

He was 88. The cause of death was leukemia, West’s representative told Variety.

West died Friday night surrounded by his family, his representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

>> Read more trending news

West found it difficult to find other roles after the “Batman” series ended, but more recently he had a role on “Family Guy.”

West attended comic conventions and enjoyed connecting with fans.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation