Posted: June 11, 2017

Adam West's TV sidekick, Burt Ward, shares heartbreaking reaction to his co-star's death

Burt Ward (left) as Robin and Adam West as Batman discuss their next move against Gotham City's supervillains on the set of the Batman television show (1966-1968). | Location: on the Batman set.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Following the sudden passing of “Batman” actor Adam West, the man who spent years by his side playing the role of Robin took time to remember his beloved friend.

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends,” Ward said in a statement, according to Variety. “Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman; that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”

The close friends reportedly last saw each other two weeks ago when they traveled to an autograph signing on the East Coast together. After a friendship that lasted half a century, it’s no surprise that Ward is heartbroken by the loss.

