Adele confirms marriage to partner Simon Konecki

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele confirmed her marriage to partner Simon Konecki in remarks to the audience at her concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Adele casually dropped the news while chatting with the audience at her show in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. She was discussing her song, "Someone Like You," which describes her feelings following a breakup. She told the crowd that she's "addicted" to the "feeling when you first fall for someone." She says she can't have that feeling because she's "married now."

The announcement follows Adele's thanking of her "husband" following her big win at last month's Grammy awards.

Adele and Konecki have a 4-year-old son.