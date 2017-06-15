CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Adele made an emotional visit to London's Grenfell Tower this week to remember the victims.

On Wednesday, the singer and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site of the massive high-rise fire that killed 17 people in London, People reported. Fans were quick to spot Adele and shared the moment on Twitter.

Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

#PHOTOS Adele walking around hugging & showing love to those affected by the #GrenfellTowerFire. pic.twitter.com/9oMjyV2HZb — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) June 15, 2017

At least 17 people reportedly died in the blaze, and 74 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is still unknown.