Posted: June 15, 2017

Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Adele performs during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Adele performs during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Adele made an emotional visit to London's Grenfell Tower this week to remember the victims.

On Wednesday, the singer and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site of the massive high-rise fire that killed 17 people in London, People reported. Fans were quick to spot Adele and shared the moment on Twitter.

At least 17 people reportedly died in the blaze, and 74 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

