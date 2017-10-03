Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Breaking News

58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

Posted: October 03, 2017

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler talks health after tour cut short

Comments
FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, singer Steven Tyler performs during an Aerosmith concert at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. In a statement posted to the band's website on Oct. 2, 2017, Tyler refuted rumors about his health surrounding an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.” (AP Photo/Lukas Barth, File)
FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, singer Steven Tyler performs during an Aerosmith concert at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. In a statement posted to the band's website on Oct. 2, 2017, Tyler refuted rumors about his health surrounding an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.” (AP Photo/Lukas Barth, File)

The Associated Press

The 69-year-old Tyler says in a statement posted on the band's website that he's sorry for cutting the tour short, but he had to have a medical procedure that only his doctor in the United States could perform.

Aerosmith announced last week that it was canceling the tour's final four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Tyler said in that announcement that his condition wasn't life threatening, but it was something he needed to deal with immediately.

___

Online:

http://www.aerosmith.com/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation