Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 25, 2017

Agreement reached to end strike by video-game voice actors

Comments
In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2016, video game voice actors picket outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers. Their union, SAG-AFTRA, and a representative for the publishers said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that they reached a tentative agreement to end the strike on Saturday, Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)
In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2016, video game voice actors picket outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers. Their union, SAG-AFTRA, and a representative for the publishers said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that they reached a tentative agreement to end the strike on Saturday, Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)

Related

View Larger
Agreement reached to end strike by video-game voice actors
In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2016, video game voice actors picket outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers. Their union, SAG-AFTRA, and a representative for the publishers said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that they reached a tentative agreement to end the strike on Saturday, Sept. 23.
View Larger
Agreement reached to end strike by video-game voice actors
In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2016, video game voice actors picket outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers. Their union, SAG-AFTRA, and a representative for the publishers said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that they reached a tentative agreement to end the strike on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Video-game voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers.

The actors union SAG-AFTRA and a representative for the publishers said Monday they reached a tentative agreement on Saturday to end the strike.

It calls for actors who work multiple sessions on games to receive additional payments and contains a requirement that companies disclose to actors what game they will be working on.

The actors began a strike against several video game companies, including Activision Productions Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc. and WB Games.

The work stoppage focused on payments to the actors, as well as complaints that actors were not being told which projects they were being considered for until after they were hired.

The companies are responsible for several major gaming properties, including the Call of Duty franchise, games based on Batman and other DC Comics properties, and games in the Star Wars and Need for Speed franchises.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation