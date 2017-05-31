Now Playing
Posted: June 04, 2017

Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal

Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, 'Nevertheless: A Memoir' in New York. 'Saturday Night Live's' resident President Donald Trump impersonator Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey. Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night, June 1, 2017, event in Collingswood. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us

Actor Alec Baldwin is coming to the defense of comedian Kathy Griffin in the wake of the controversy surrounding a photo of her holding the faux severed head of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a photo was released of Griffin holding the fake head that resembled Trump. A harsh backlash quickly followed the photo’s release, and by Tuesday afternoon, Griffin had issued an apology.

However, her apology and subsequent press conference weren’t enough to stop the repercussions as Griffin soon lost an annual gig at CNN and a spokesperson role for Squatty Potty. Several of her comedy shows also were canceled.

Even some of her original supporters, including Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), have changed their tune as the backlash continues to escalate.

Baldwin, however, is standing by the comedian.

On Friday night, the “Saturday Night Live” star went on a Twitter tirade defending Griffin and bringing up his own past.

Baldwin’s mention of his own past excoriation at the hands of the GOP was in reference to the backlash he received after he joked about wanting to "stone" then-Rep. Henry Hyde during an appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1998.

Baldwin then lobbed expletives at those who, according to Baldwin, "played the victim." 

"No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump," he continued. "Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights."

He added, "Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him."

