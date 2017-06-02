Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 02, 2017

Alec Baldwin raises $5.1 million for New Jersey Democrats

Comments
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book,
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, "Nevertheless: A Memoir" in New York. "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey. Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night, June 1, 2017, event in Collingswood. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. —

Actor and "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rwOjpN ) about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night event in Collingswood.

According to the fundraiser's organizers — a political action committee called General Majority PAC — the amount of money raised is believed to be the most ever raised by either major party at one event in the state's history.

Tricia Mueller, the organization's treasurer, says the fundraiser puts New Jersey Democrats in a good position to win races across the state. All 120 seats of the New Jersey Legislature are up for grabs in November, along with the governorship currently held by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation