Alejandro Sanz named Latin Grammy Person of the Year

FILE - In a Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz poses for the media during a photo call at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. Sanz has been named 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. The academy will honor the 18-time Latin Grammy Award winner and three-time Grammy Award winner on Nov. 15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Latin Grammys. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

The Associated Press