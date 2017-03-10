Amal Clooney: Don't let Islamic State get away with genocide

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, right, and her client Nadia Murad, left, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, listen during a United Nations human rights meeting called "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice," Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, left, address a United Nations human rights meeting called 'The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice,' Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, left, stands by before addressing a United Nations human rights meeting called 'The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice,' Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, right, listens as her client Nadia Murad, left, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, address a U.N. human rights meeting called 'The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice,' Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney listens during a United Nations human rights meeting called 'The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice,' Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Zainab Hawa Bangura, left, special representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Sexual Violence in Conflict, confers with Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, right, and her client Nadia Murad, left, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, during a United Nations human rights meeting called 'The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice,' Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

The Associated Press

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is urging Iraq and the world's nations not to let the Islamic State extremist group "get away with genocide."

The wife of actor George Clooney, who represents victims of IS rapes and kidnappings, told a U.N. meeting Thursday that what's "shocking" is not just the group's brutality but the "passive" response by the world's nations to the campaign to investigate its crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

She urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send a letter to the U.N. Security Council so it can vote to set up an investigation into crimes by the group in Iraq.

"Justice is what the victims want..." Clooney said, "but justice will be forever out of reach if we allow the evidence to disappear."