Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 05, 2017

American Film Institute to fete Clooney for life achievement

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, director and actor George Clooney arrives at a screening for
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, director and actor George Clooney arrives at a screening for "Suburbicon" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Related

View Larger
American Film Institute to fete Clooney for life achievement
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, George Clooney attends a press conference for 'Suburbicon' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June.
View Larger
American Film Institute to fete Clooney for life achievement
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, George Clooney attends a press conference for 'Suburbicon' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

George Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.

The American Film Institute announced Thursday it will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in Los Angeles in June.

The 56-year-old Clooney may be on the young side for lifetime achievement awards, but this isn't his first. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2015 handed him its lifetime achievement award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

AFI board of trustees chairman Howard Stringer calls Clooney "America's leading man." Stringer in a statement hails Clooney as "a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art's impact echoes beyond the screen."

Clooney's next directorial effort is the 1950s home invasion drama "Suburbicon," which opens later this month.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation