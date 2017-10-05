American Film Institute to fete Clooney for life achievement

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, director and actor George Clooney arrives at a screening for "Suburbicon" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, George Clooney attends a press conference for 'Suburbicon' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June. View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, George Clooney attends a press conference for 'Suburbicon' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. The American Film Institute announced Thursday that they will honor the actor-director at a gala tribute in June.

The Associated Press