American Idol Auditions Coming To Miami! 

By Bryan Carstensen

ABC is looking for the next "American Idol" with auditions in Miami!

Producers of the show will be stopping through Miami on Aug. 19 as part of a nationwide search for contestants. There will also be an audition in Orlando two days earlier.

"American Idol" is returning to television after 15 seasons on Fox. ABC announced that the show will air sometime next year with Katy Perry as a judge.

Auditions will be held in 19 cities between Aug. 17 and Sept. 14. "American Idol" hopefuls can audition in person or online.

Candidates must be at least 15 to audition. Click here for details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and other information.

