Posted: July 06, 2017

Andrew Garfield says he's gay 'without the physical act'

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Andrew Garfield arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Garfield is getting criticized after Britain's Gay Times reported July 3, 2017, that he told an audience he was gay, but "without the physical act." (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Andrew Garfield is getting criticized for saying he's gay, but without the "physical act."

Garfield is starring onstage as a gay man with AIDS in a London production of "Angels in America." Britain's Gay Times magazine reports Garfield told the audience at a panel discussion that he's not currently gay, but left open the door for an "awakening" later in his life.

He says he prepared for the role by watching episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and added that he's "a gay man right now just without the physical act."

The comment has sparked criticism from some on Twitter who say the remark is insensitive to the struggles of gay people.

Garfield's representatives didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

