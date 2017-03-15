Now Playing
Posted: March 15, 2017

Angelina Jolie defends UN, decries 'tide of nationalism'

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador American actress Angelina Jolie, listens, during The annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador American actress Angelina Jolie, listens, during The annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Angelina Jolie defends UN, decries 'tide of nationalism'
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
The Associated Press

GENEVA —

Angelina Jolie has made a strong defense of the United Nations, saying the world body, as "imperfect" as it is, needs reform but also support.

The American actress and special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency decried a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as populism, and the re-emergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others" during a speech at the U.N. in Geneva on Wednesday.

Saying she was speaking as a "proud American" and "an internationalist," Jolie said some politicians were elected "partly on the basis of dismissing international institutions and agreements."

She didn't mention U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jolie addressed a ceremony honoring Sergio Vieira de Mello, the U.N. envoy to Iraq who died in a 2003 bombing attack in Baghdad.

