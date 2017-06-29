Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to announce Emmy nods

FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Anna Chlumsky, a cast member in the HBO series "Veep," arrives at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. Chlumsky and Shemar Moore are set to announce nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards at the TV academy's headquarters in Los Angeles on July 13, 2017, which will stream live on Emmys.com. In announcing the presenters Thursday, June 29, TV academy CEO Hayma Washington said the television industry has never been more inventive. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press