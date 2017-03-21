Anne Frank Center wants Tim Allen apology on Germany remark

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2014, file photo, comedian Tim Allen is seen on the sidelines before the first half of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears in Detroit. The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is calling on Tim Allen to apologize for comparing the experience of being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Germany in the 1930s during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The Associated Press