Posted: March 04, 2017

Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard 'Artist of the Year'

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Viola Davis poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Davis will be presented with the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award. The actress will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. —

Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in "Fences," Viola Davis is set to receive the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award.

Davis will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday at Harvard's Cultural Rhythms Festival.

In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of "Fences," an August Wilson play.

Davis co-starred in the play's 2010 Broadway revival with Denzel Washington. Her performance in the play earned her a Tony award.

Davis currently stars in the television show, "How to Get Away with Murder."

Previous winners include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

