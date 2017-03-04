Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard 'Artist of the Year'

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Viola Davis poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Davis will be presented with the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award. The actress will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press