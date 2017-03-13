Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2017

Another 'Hamilton' tour to crisscross America next year

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, actor Lin- Manuel Miranda of
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, actor Lin- Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" performs at the Tony Awards in New York. A second tour of the will start in Seattle for six weeks in February 2018 that will follow the first national tour which began in San Francisco last week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

Can't get to see "Hamilton?" Take heart — another national tour is kicking off early next year.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said Monday a second tour of the megahit musical will start in Seattle for six weeks in February 2018. It then goes to Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Costa Mesa, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Des Moines, Iowa; Cleveland, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The new company follows the first national tour, which began in San Francisco last week, as well as the Chicago production, which began in September 2016, and the London staging, which debuts in November.

"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's multiple award-winning take on the nation's first U.S. treasury secretary, has a varied score and has been cheered for reclaiming the nation's founding story with a multicultural cast.

