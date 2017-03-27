Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 27, 2017

Antonio Banderas reveals he had heart attack, says it 'wasn't serious'

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas holds his Honorific Goya trophy for his career, at the Goya Film Awards Ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January 2017. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)
Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas holds his Honorific Goya trophy for his career, at the Goya Film Awards Ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January 2017. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

MADRID —

It’s been a tough year for actor Antonio Banderas.

According to The Associated PressTMZ and other outlets, the actor suffered a heart attack this year that left him with three stents in his arteries.

>> Read more trending news

Banderas confessed the news on a Spanish media channel. He revealed the heart attack took place on Jan. 26 and he is now in better heath. The actor added, “It wasn’t serious, and hasn’t caused any damage.”

He reportedly underwent surgery at a Swiss clinic.

“It hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written," he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation