Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 13, 2017

Apatow slams Weinstein, Cameron, Trump, Cosby at event

Comments
Judd Apatow arrives at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Judd Apatow arrives at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Apatow slams Weinstein, Cameron, Trump, Cosby at event
Judd Apatow arrives at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Apatow slams Weinstein, Cameron, Trump, Cosby at event
David E. Kelley, left, and Michelle Pfeiffer arrive at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AP Film Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Judd Apatow is taking shots at Harvey Weinstein, James Cameron, President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby at the Variety Power of Women luncheon Friday in Beverly Hills.

Speaking to about 500 entertainment industry professionals, Apatow says he hopes the week's revelations are helping to create an environment where women feel supported when they speak out against people like Harvey Weinstein.

Apatow also made jabs against Cameron for criticizing the film "Wonder Woman," Trump and Cosby.

For many, the Weinstein scandal was top of mind. Gwyneth Paltrow, who was one of the women who accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her, was on site presenting an honor to Michelle Pfeiffer. Paltrow says that the week has been encouraging.

Pfeiffer applauded Paltrow and other women for the courage it took to talk.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation