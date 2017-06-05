Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Ariana Grande critic Piers Morgan apologizes to singer

FILE - This May 7, 2013, file photo, shows Piers Morgan at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Los Angeles Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.
FILE - This May 7, 2013, file photo, shows Piers Morgan at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Los Angeles Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. " Morgan apologized to singer Ariana Grande on June 4, 2017, after initially criticizing her following the May 22, 2017, attack following her concert in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Ariana Grande critic Piers Morgan apologizes to singer
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.
Ariana Grande critic Piers Morgan apologizes to singer
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester, singer Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.

The Associated Press

The outspoken former CNN personality and current host of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" had criticized Grande on Twitter following the attack for returning home to the U.S. instead of visiting with victims.

The 23-year-old Grande visited injured fans in the hospital last week before Sunday's One Love Manchester concert. Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and others at the concert that raised more than $13 million (£10 million) for a relief fund.

Morgan tweeted during the concert that he misjudged Grande and apologized. He added, "You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night."

