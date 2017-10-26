Art commission wants 'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue gone

The bronze sculpture of Pittsburgh-born songwriter Stephen Foster by Giuseppe Moretti, stands near the entrance of the Carnegie Music Hall at Schenley Plaza in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Pittsburgh Art Commission voted on Wednesday, to recommend removing the 117-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter that has been criticized as demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Associated Press