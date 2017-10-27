Art exhibit in Lebanon takes on civil war's old wounds

In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor weaves woolen patches on a loom to cover bullet holes on the building hosting an exhibition dedicated to healing the country's war wounds, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

View Larger In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor weaves woolen patches on a loom to cover bullet holes on the building hosting an exhibition dedicated to healing the country's war wounds, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

View Larger In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, Lebanese artist Zena El Khalil speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in front of one of her paintings in Beit Beirut, in Beirut, Lebanon. El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

View Larger In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor walks through an art installation of 17,000 green sticks, in memory of those missing since the civil war, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

