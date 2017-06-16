News anchors at WSB-TV in Atlanta paid tribute to Tupac Shakur in their morning broadcast.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Atlanta news anchors used part of their morning traffic report to honor iconic West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur on what would have been his 46th birthday.

>> Read more trending news

WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship started Friday morning’s traffic report by including a reference to Shakur’s 1993 single “I Get Around.”

“Like being on 285, I get around. Round and round we go every Friday,” Blankenship said, referencing Interstate 285 as he tossed to traffic reporter Mark Arum.

“All I need in this traffic life of sin is me and my girlfriend,” Arum said during his report as a nod to the rapper’s “Me and My Girlfriend,” a song on his final album, which was released nearly two months after his 1996 murder.

The video also references 1998’s “Changes,” “California Love” and “How Do U Want It” and “All Eyez on Me.”

This isn’t the first time the station has done tributes to rappers during a broadcast. In March, Blankenship and Arum paid tribute to late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his death. In 2016, Arum honored the late Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest in a similar manner.

Watch the montage of references in the video below:

WSB-TV and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk are part of the Cox Media Group family.

