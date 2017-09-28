Audrey Hepburn mementoes fetch $6.2 million at auction

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, a script for the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' owned by the iconic actress Audrey Hepburn is displayed at Christie's auction house in London. Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction. The star's personal shooting script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sold for 632,750 pounds ($846,619) at Christie's on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017, seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The Associated Press

Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction.

The star's personal shooting script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sold for 632,750 pounds ($846,619) at Christie's on Wednesday — seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations.

A Tiffany bangle that was a gift to Hepburn from director Steven Spielberg — inscribed "you are my 'inspiration'" — sold for 332,750 pounds.

Hepburn's wardrobe proved a big draw, with a bidder paying 68,750 pounds for a Burberry trench coat. A black satin Givenchy cocktail gown worn during the 1963 film "Charade" sold for 68,750 pounds.

A satin sleep mask which had been expected to fetch up to 150 pounds sold for 6,250 pounds.

Christie's said Thursday that the sale fetched a total of 4.6 million pounds ($6.2 million), seven times the pre-sale estimate.

The chic star of "Roman Holiday," ''My Fair Lady" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" died in 1993 aged 63.

Hepburn's sons are selling about 500 items through live and online sales at Christie's. The online sale runs to Oct. 4.