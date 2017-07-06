Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 06, 2017

Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park Five' drama for Netflix

Comments
FILE - This May 20, 2017 file photo shows director Ava DuVernay at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. The five-episode drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in Central Park in 1989. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This May 20, 2017 file photo shows director Ava DuVernay at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. The five-episode drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in Central Park in 1989. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay.

The five-episode drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in New York's Central Park. Each part will focus on one of the five teens, spanning from spring 1989, when each was first questioned, to 2014, when they were exonerated.

DuVernay said the case had riveted her for decades, with its "five innocent young men of color who were met with injustice at every turn."

There was no announcement of cast members or a release date.

DuVernay's credits include the feature film "Selma" and the drama series "Queen Sugar."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation