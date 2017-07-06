Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park Five' drama for Netflix

FILE - This May 20, 2017 file photo shows director Ava DuVernay at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. The five-episode drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in Central Park in 1989. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press