Posted: March 30, 2017

Back to burgers: Carl's Jr. ditches bikini-clad ads

FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Bruno, Calif. The fast food chain released an advertisement on March 29, 2017, suggesting it intends to ditch its racy advertising in an effort to focus on its food. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The Associated Press

The chains are famous for advertisements featuring models and celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kate Upton and Emily Ratajkowski munching on burgers while scantily clad.

A new commercial for the chains shows the imagined Carl Hardee Sr. taking back control of the operation from immature son Carl Hardee Jr. Carl Sr. rips down photos of swimsuit models and puts up framed pictures of hamburgers. The chains are now calling themselves "pioneers of the great American burger."

The company's racy advertising campaign had a defender in Andrew Puzder, who is stepping down as CEO of the chains' parent company, Carpinteria, California-based CKE Restaurant Holdings. Puzder withdrew as President Donald Trump's nominee for Labor Department secretary last month.

