Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book

FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Kelly Clarkson poses for a portrait in New York. After releasing a best-selling children's book, Clarkson is back for an encore. HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press