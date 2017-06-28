Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 28, 2017

Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book

Comments
FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Kelly Clarkson poses for a portrait in New York. After releasing a best-selling children's book, Clarkson is back for an encore. HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that the Grammy winner's
FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Kelly Clarkson poses for a portrait in New York. After releasing a best-selling children's book, Clarkson is back for an encore. HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

After releasing a best-selling children's book, Kelly Clarkson is back for an encore.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24.

The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson's "River Rose" series, which began last year with "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby." The new release also will include an original Christmas song by Clarkson.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is working on a new album, which also is expected to come out later this year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation