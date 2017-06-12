Now Playing
Posted: June 12, 2017

Barack Obama writing foreword for book of photographs

This cover image released by Little, Brown and Company shows
This cover image released by Little, Brown and Company shows "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," by former White House photographer Pete Souza. ( Little, Brown and Company via AP)

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2013 file photo shows official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, Pete Souza, during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Obama has officially blessed a book by his White House photographer. Obama is contributing a foreword to Souza’s “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,' Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Monday. Souza’s book comes out in November

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Former President Barack Obama has officially blessed a book by his White House photographer.

Obama is contributing a foreword to Pete Souza's "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Monday. Souza's book comes out in November and builds on his widely followed Instagram account that has contrasted the Trump administration with images from Obama's years in office.

Souza has known Obama for more than a decade, dating back to when Obama was a U.S. senator from Illinois. A previous book of Souza pictures, "The Rise of Barack Obama," came out in 2008. Souza also was a White House photographer during Ronald Reagan's administration.

