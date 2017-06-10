Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

Bat-Signal to shine over Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman’ Dies at 88

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The Bat-Signal will illuminate the skies of Los Angeles on Thursday night in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the beloved 1960 television series.

The Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m., the mayor's office announced.

In Batman comic lore, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight featuring Batman's winged emblem that is displayed in the night sky to call for Batman's assistance.

West died Friday at age 88.

Fans can follow the event on Twitter with the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

