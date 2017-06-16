Sign in with your existing account
Bat-signal shines on L.A. City Hall in tribute to Adam West
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Actor Adam West died June 9. He was 88.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES
—
With Mayor Eric Garcetti giving the final countdown, the iconic Bat-signal was shined on the front of the Los Angeles City Hall on Friday morning,
KTLA reported.
Garcetti was joined by Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck to pay tribute to the late
Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the beloved, campy television series that aired on ABC from 1966 to 1968.
West died of leukemia on June 9. He was 88.
VIDEO
