Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 09, 2017

Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

Comments
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Michael Stipe attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Stipe posted a photo of himself next to a poster of a bearded David Letterman on his Instagram account March 7, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Michael Stipe attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Stipe posted a photo of himself next to a poster of a bearded David Letterman on his Instagram account March 7, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month's New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .

The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars' new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation