'Beauty and the Beast' debut weekend earnings revised up

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." (Disney via AP)

The Associated Press

Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" was an even bigger hit than first thought.

The film's weekend box office earnings were revised up nearly $5 million from estimates Sunday. In final figures Monday, Disney said "Beauty and the Beast" made $174.8 million in North American theaters.

The result set numerous records. The film, directed by Bill Condon and starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, is not only easily the biggest hit of 2017 so far, it's the biggest opening for a PG-rated movie, the top debut ever in March and ranks among the top-10 openings ever, not adjusting for inflation.

Analysts expect the film to make $1 billion globally.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $174,750,616, 4,210 locations, $41,508 average, $174,750,616, 1 week.

2. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $27,832,142, 3,846 locations, $7,237 average, $109,107,436, 2 weeks.

3. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $17,815,677, 3,687 locations, $4,832 average, $184,342,562, 3 weeks.

4. "Get Out," Universal, $13,437,220, 2,979 locations, $4,511 average, $133,305,365, 4 weeks.

5. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $6,005,739, 2,825 locations, $2,126 average, $42,490,369, 3 weeks.

6. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $4,602,235, 2,735 locations, $1,683 average, $167,325,587, 6 weeks.

7. "The Belko Experiment," OTL Releasing, $4,137,230, 1,341 locations, $3,085 average, $4,137,230, 1 week.

8. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $1,475,280, 1,162 locations, $1,270 average, $165,534,349, 13 weeks.

9. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $1,183,506, 1,065 locations, $1,111 average, $89,774,310, 6 weeks.

10. "Before I Fall," Open Road, $985,631, 1,551 locations, $635 average, $11,246,308, 3 weeks.

11. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $734,336, 621 locations, $1,183 average, $50,000,950, 17 weeks.

12. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $531,568, 585 locations, $909 average, $149,765,752, 15 weeks.

13. "Split," Universal, $505,540, 604 locations, $837 average, $136,864,765, 9 weeks.

14. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $502,905, 179 locations, $2,810 average, $530,748,437, 14 weeks.

15. "The Sense Of An Ending," CBS Films, $480,406, 281 locations, $1,710 average, $533,003, 2 weeks.

16. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $477,890, 594 locations, $805 average, $62,932,920, 8 weeks.

17. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $460,166, 533 locations, $863 average, $31,537,914, 5 weeks.

18. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $453,590, 607 locations, $747 average, $114,030,075, 6 weeks.

19. "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," Fox International Productions, $418,202, 156 locations, $2,681 average, $1,584,711, 2 weeks.

20. "Moana," Disney, $342,833, 264 locations, $1,299 average, $248,044,531, 17 Weeks.

