Beauty and The Beast Won’t Play in All Theatre due To Gay Character

Apparently, there's a movie theatre owner in Alabama that has decided to BAN the soon to be released Live-Action Beauty and the Beast film from his theatre because he doesn't want to expose his customers to the new gay character in the film. In case you missed the news earlier this week... The director of Beauty and the Beast, Bill Condon, in an exclusive interview with ATTITUDE Magazine, went on record stating that the character known as Lefou, Gaston's goofy side-kick, is actually struggling with his sexuality. Condon said, "Lefou is someone who on one day wants to be Gaston, and then on another day wants to kiss Gaston." The film is said to have the 1st ever "exclusively gay moment" in a Disney Film, and from what we've heard it's beautifully and tastefully executed. The acclaimed director goes on to point out that, "By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it's still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay. Unfortunately, the owner of the Henegar Drive-In Theatre in Alabama totally disagrees! In fact, he says that Disney's decision to add its first homosexual character was the last straw for him, and he refuses to "compromise on what the Bible teaches." He added, "If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie then we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it." He says he only wants to show "wholesome movies" without sex, nudity, homosexuality, or foul language... (Do they even make movies like this anymore?!?!?!) Anyway, it is his theatre so I'm guessing he can play or NOT play whichever films he likes, but what I want to know is how YOU feel about this?