Posted: September 16, 2017

Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest

Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in the 'Paulaner brewery' tent in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in the 'Paulaner brewery' tent in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
A young woman struggles for beer during the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Munich's Mayor Dieter Reiter, center, taps the first beer barrel during the opening of the traditional Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world largest beer festival is being held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Young people struggle for beer during the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
A man runs during the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Musicians arrive for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Waitresses make their way for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Police officers patrol during heavy rain prior to the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Young people enter the main entrance during heavy rain at the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Young people wait at main entrance during heavy rain for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
Young people wait behind police officers at main entrance during heavy rain for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
People wait at main entrance during heavy rain for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
People wait at main entrance during heavy rain for the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
A young woman runs through the main entrance during heavy rain at the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
People enter the main entrance during heavy rain at the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest
A young woman runs through the main entrance during heavy rain at the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival is held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.

The Associated Press

MUNICH —

The beer is flowing again at Munich's fabled Oktoberfest.

Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap into the first keg Saturday with two blows of his hammer and the cry of "O'zapft is" — "It's tapped."

About 6 million visitors are expected to come to Munich for the 184th Oktoberfest, which runs through Oct. 3.

The prices for a big mug of beer have gone up again and visitors have to pay 10.95 euros (about $13) per glass — 25 cents more than last year.

Revelers also face increased security precautions because of possible attacks. Huge flower pots block the entrances to the fest's lawn, more video cameras are installed and a new loudspeaker system has been activated to guide visitors off the festival's grounds if necessary.

