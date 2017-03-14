Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2017

Ben Affleck reveals he's completed treatment program for alcohol addiction

Actor Ben Affleck recently completed a treatment program for or alcohol addiction, according to a statement on his official Facebook page. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Ben Affleck recently completed a treatment program for or alcohol addiction, according to a statement on his official Facebook page. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ben Affleck recently completed a treatment program for alcohol addiction, he confirmed.

People reported that the actor posted a statement about the treatment on his official Facebook page Tuesday.

I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.

The exact time the 44-year-old actor entered treatment is unclear. E News reported he previously entered rehab in 2001 "for alcohol-related struggles."

Affleck, who was in attendance at the 89th annual Academy Awards, continues to co-parent daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5, with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, 44.

Us Weekly reported Affleck and Garner announced a split in June 2015 after being married for 10 years.

