Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 28, 2017

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in short Showtime series

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series "Melrose" that begins production this summer. The series is a co-production with Sky Atlantic. No air date has been given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Benedict Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series "Melrose" that begins production this summer.

The series is based on Edward St. Aubyn's series of books, and each episode will track one of five separate novels. Settings include the South of France in the 1960s, New York in the 1980s and Britain at the turn of the century.

Cumberbatch's character struggles to overcome damage inflicted by an abusive father.

The series is a co-production with Sky Atlantic. No air date has been given.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation