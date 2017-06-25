Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 25, 2017

BET Awards 2017: Complete winners list

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The 2017 BET Awards was star studded and filled with appearances from the biggest names in R&B, pop, hip hop and rap. Bruno Mars, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Migos and more artists hit the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

>> Read more trending news

Here is the full list of winners from the show.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation