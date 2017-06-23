BET Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

Steven Lawton/Getty Images

DJ Khaled is set to appear at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Some of the biggest artists in rap, hip hop, pop, R&B, movies and TV will be at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, New Edition and more are scheduled to be at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know before the show:

What time: 8 p.m. ET

What channel: BET, with live streams on BET.com and YouTube. A backstage live stream will be on Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting: “Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian Leslie Jones.

Who is performing: Bruno Mars will open the show. Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tamar Braxton, Big Sean, El Debarge, Xscape, New Edition, SZA, DJ Khaled, Maxwell and A$AP Rocky are among the announced performers.

Who is presenting awards: Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith, LaLa Anthony, Issa Rae, Remy Ma, Yara Shahidi and Trevor Noah are among the presenters.

Who is nominated: The list of nominees in each category, according to the BET website, is below.

﻿BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

﻿BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Beyonce, “Sorry”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Drake, “Fake Love”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

﻿BEST GROUP



2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe and Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

﻿BEST COLLABORATION



Beyonce featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Chance the Raper featuring 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”

DJ Khaled featuring Beyonce and JAY-Z, “Shining”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

﻿BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

﻿BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

﻿Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A

﻿VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyonce, “Sorry”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

﻿Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

﻿VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom - Kehlani, “Crazy”

Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X - Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams - Tyga featuring Desiigner, “Gucci Snakes”

Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter - Beyonce, “Sorry”

﻿BEST NEW ARTIST

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A

﻿BEST ACTRESS

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monae

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

﻿BEST ACTOR

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

﻿DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”

Fantasia featuring Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”

Kirk Franklin featuring Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”

Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

﻿YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Ace Hunter

Caleb McLaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

﻿BEST MOVIE

“Get Out”

“Moonlight”

“Hidden Figures”

“Fences”

“The Birth of a Nation”

﻿SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

﻿SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

LeBron James

Cam Netwon

Odell Beckam Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

﻿CENTRIC AWARD

Fantasia, “Sleeping with the One I Love”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”

Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

SYD, “All About Me”

Yuna featuring Usher, “Crush”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”

Solange, “A Seat at the Table”

Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”

Beyonce, “Lemonade”

﻿BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: EUROPE

Stormzy

Skepta

Giggs

Craig David

Wiley

Emeli Sande

MHD

Booba

﻿BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: AFRICA

Wizkid ﻿

﻿Tekno

Mr. Eazi

Davido

Stonebwoy

AKA

Nasty C

Babes Wodumo

﻿Special honors: Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award. New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

