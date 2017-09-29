Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 29, 2017

Beyonce sings 'Mi Gente' remix in Spanish for relief efforts

Comments
FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, Beyonce performs
FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce released a surprise single Sept. 28, 2017, on which she sings in Spanish, English and French to raise relief money for those affected by hurricanes in the Caribbean and earthquakes in Mexico. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Beyonce has released a surprise single on which she sings in Spanish, English and French to raise relief money for those affected by hurricanes in the Caribbean and earthquakes in Mexico.

Beyonce is featured on a remix of J. Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente," which means "my people" in Spanish. The single was released Thursday night.

In an English verse on "Mi Gente," Beyonce sings, "lift up your people, from Texas Puerto Rico, dem islands to Mexico."

Beyonce says on her website that she's donating all of her proceeds from the song to relief efforts. The site also includes links directing fans to fundraising sites to help victims of the Mexican earthquakes, Hurricanes Maria and Irma in the Caribbean and Florida, and Hurricane Harvey in her native Texas.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation