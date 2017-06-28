Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 30, 2017

'Big Bang Theory' star thanks firefighters after house fire

Comments
In this Oct. 20, 2011, photo, Johnny Galecki arrives at the premiere of
In this Oct. 20, 2011, photo, Johnny Galecki arrives at the premiere of "In Time" in Los Angeles. A spokeswoman for, Galecki, the 42-year-old actor, says his home on a ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was destroyed by the wildfire on the state's central coast. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki is thanking firefighters for trying in vain to save his vacation home from a California wildfire.

Galecki posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday of himself hugging a firefighter while standing among the rubble of the home in the San Luis Obispo area.

He thanked Cal Fire in the caption, adding: "It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe."

The 42-year-old Galecki plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS show, one of the most popular on TV. He also was a regular on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation